Scoreboard Monday, April 1st

Scores For Monday, April 1, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2019
NBA
Portland 132, Timberwolves 122

College Baseball
Augustana 4, St. Cloud State 3

Augustana 5, St. Cloud State 3

SMSU 16, Upper Iowa 14

Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Morningside 4, Mount Marty 1

Midland 4, Dordt 0

Dordt 6, Midland 4

Northwestern 6, Hastings 2

Northwestern 18, Hastings 4

Mount Marty 6, Morningside 3

College Softball
SMSU 12, Crookston 4

SMSU 2, Crookston 1

H.S. Boys’ Tennis
Washington 8, SF Christian 1

H.S. Baseball
Brandon Valley 7, Harrisburg 0

