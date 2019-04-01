Scoreboard Monday, April 1st
NBA
Portland 132, Timberwolves 122
College Baseball
Augustana 4, St. Cloud State 3
Augustana 5, St. Cloud State 3
SMSU 16, Upper Iowa 14
Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Morningside 4, Mount Marty 1
Midland 4, Dordt 0
Dordt 6, Midland 4
Northwestern 6, Hastings 2
Northwestern 18, Hastings 4
Mount Marty 6, Morningside 3
College Softball
SMSU 12, Crookston 4
SMSU 2, Crookston 1
H.S. Boys’ Tennis
Washington 8, SF Christian 1
H.S. Baseball
Brandon Valley 7, Harrisburg 0