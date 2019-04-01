Intoxicated Sioux Falls Man Won’t Be Cited After Falls Park Water Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man who had to be rescued from the Big Sioux River at Falls Park while intoxicated won’t face any fines or citations according to Sioux Falls Police.

An officer was patrolling the area Friday night at 11:30 and heard someone calling for help. Fire Rescue was called after the man didn’t have the stability to get across the water.

Crews used a ladder to get down a twelve-foot retaining wall and rope to pull him to safety.

Police say the man won’t be cited because it was an accident. Officers on scene say the main was heavily intoxicated.