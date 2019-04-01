South Dakota May Receive Federal Disaster Assistance After Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s office says there’s a chance that flooding in South Dakota will be granted federal disaster status.

Her office says a declaration request will be submitted within a month of the end of the flooding, which is still ongoing. That gives the state time to gather damage information and submit a report to FEMA.

They could ask for public assistance or an individual assistance disaster declaration. Public assistance is used to fix things like bridges and roads. Individual assistance helps people with things like home repairs.