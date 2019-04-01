State Lawmakers Urge Governor Noem for Federal Aid Through Resolution No. 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -State Senators approved a resolution on Friday urging Governor Kristi Noem and South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation to work with President Trump on the declaration for federal natural disaster aid. It will provide federal aid for counties and tribes after winter storms and flooding forced schools, state offices, and other businesses to close.

“It’s not often that South Dakota looks for assistance. You know, the bottom line is we’re in that breadbasket of America where the nation looks to South Dakota, Nebraska, and these other ag-producing states to feed the nation and the world,” says State Senator Stace Nelson of District 19.

State lawmakers say the full impact of the weather has yet to be determined, but the damage continues to affect homeowners, farmers, and ranchers.

Nelson states, “We’ve just seen some terrible flooding in my District and throughout South Dakota. On the Reservations, we’ve seen some horrific flooding. I mean, the entirety of South Dakota has really been ravaged as a result of this storm.”

While the heavy rain and snow passed our area after March 15th, warmer temperatures led to melting snow causing water to flow into the south. The added water now causes stress for farmers while preparing for planting season.

“This storm has greatly amplified the stress of a lot of our producers are under,” says Nelson. “You know, I share the concerns of how damaging that stress can be for our producers.”

The federal aid will cover the damages from March 13th up until around the 25th. The first step of this process is declaring a “State Emergency,” which Governor Noem did on March 15th. State lawmakers hope the federal aid will come within weeks after a disaster is declared.