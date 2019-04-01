Washington Alum Deng Geu Transferring From NDSU

Will Be Eligible To Play Immediately As A Graduate Transfer

FARGO, N.D. — Despite reaching the heights of the NCAA Tournament at North Dakota State, former South Dakota prep star Deng Geu will play his final season of college basketball elsewhere.

The Washington High alum announced via Twitter today that he will be leaving NDSU and using the graduate transfer option. As a redshirt junior last season Geu averaged 9.6 points per game for a Bison team that made a surprise run to the Summit League Tournament title.

He will be eligible to play immediately as a grad transfer.