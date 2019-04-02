Authorities Identify Victims in Fatal Crash Near Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Authorities say an airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base and another man who stopped to help him following a crash were hit and killed by a semi that veered off an icy highway in Southwestern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol has identified the victims of Friday’s crash as 25-year-old Airman Rueben Gilbert and 27-year-old Christopher Swope of Colorado.

Tha Air Force says Gilbert lost control of his car on Highway 18 near Hot Springs, went into the ditch and rolled. Swope stopped to help and both men were struck by a semi that slid off the highway and jackknifed.

The semi driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.