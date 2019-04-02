Girl Who Died in Cliff Fall Was From Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities have identified the young girl who died after falling from a cliff near Rapid City.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Sadie White Twin, of Pierre, was killed Sunday at Falling Rock, a popular scenic area off Highway 44.

The cliff towers several hundred feet above Rapid Creek. Officials have not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. White Twin was a kindergartener at Jefferson Elementary School in Pierre.