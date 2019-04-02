Habitat for Humanity Dedicates New Home to Sioux Falls Family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Each year, Habitat for Humanity in Sioux Falls gives a handful of homes to families in need. On Tuesday, a single mother and her kids were welcomed into theirs.

Out of the 70 applications, Maaza and her family were selected for one of the new homes. Each family is selected based on a certain income level and more importantly a need. Maaza is living on a fixed income. Habitat officials say this home gives Maaza and her family the stability they needed.

“She was in an apartment that really had a lot of issues with not being very safe or sanitary. She really wasn’t able to get out of that apartment into a better place. So we’re very happy that we can help her get into homeownership,” says Lisa Ross of Habit For Humanity in Sioux Falls.

The house took almost a year to build and volunteers say it’s always exciting to see the finished product and the family’s reaction.

“It was fun to meet them and see their appreciation. Often times when I first show up at one of these, the first thing that happens (if I work with the family members) is big hugs. What can be better than that,” says Volunteer Earl Kemp.

Habitat for Humanity has built more than 150 homes in Sioux Falls.