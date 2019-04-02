Impact of Autism on Sioux Falls Family

Less than two months ago lawmakers killed a bill that would require South Dakota health insurers to cover treatments for autism. We introduced you to Krystal Trull, a mother fighting for the bill, who had to stop taking her child to a special form of therapy. Tuesday she finally got to bring her daughter back to therapy through her husband’s insurance. However, she still wants to educate more people about autism.

Like many four year olds, Nikole is a ball of energy who loves to play, especially when it involves popping bubbles. In 2017, at two and a half years old, Nikole was diagnosed with autism, something her parents initially didn’t know a lot about.

“I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know where to go from there, so talking to doctors and finding resources and people who wanted to help and finding families going through the same or similar thing has been such a relief through this journey,” said Trull.

Trull has learned autism is a spectrum and affects people in different ways.

“For Nikole anyways, it affects her communication and her social skills mainly,” said Trull.

Each day is a learning experience and over time Nikole has taught her mom patience.

“I have to understand you know that she’s not able to understand me like a neurotypical child would be able to,” said Trull.

She’s also taught her mom to appreciate the little things.

“One of my favorite things about autism and one of my favorite sayings is every milestone is a celebration, “said Trull.

Nikole went from not being able to verbally communicate, to saying her first word and now she’s as chatty as can be.

“Just seeing her and seeing her progress and just her personality come out and hearing her voice, I mean it brings me joy every day,” said Trull.

Now that Krystal has learned so much, she wants to educate others.

“Make the world a place that these kids and people in general with autism are included,” said Trull.

Her hope is that Nikole will have a successful future, which Trull believes she can with the support and acceptance of everyone in South Dakota.

April is also Autism Awareness Month and their are events happening throughout the month:

April 7th- Arcade Bash for Autism

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Electric Rainbow, 2101 West 41st Street, Ste 38, Sioux Falls South Dakota

April 13th- Sibshops: free program designed for kids ages 6-12 who have a sibling with special needs or a disability.

Peer support and information in a lively, recreational setting.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lower level of Ramkota Hotel, 3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls

For more information call 1-800-640-4553, pre-registration required

April 16th- Autism Parent Support Group

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

USD Health Science Center, Center for Disabilities.

For more information contact: Caitlin Borges at (605)- 357-1559 or caitlin.borges@usd. edu.

April 30th- Autism Awareness in April and Always event

Froiland Science Complex At Augustana University.

6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Lawmakers who support autism therapy insurance coverage will also be at the event.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help fund the events: https://www.gofundme.com/autism-awareness-events-in-south-dakota