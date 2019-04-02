U.S. Officials Worry Paralyzing Illness May Grow More Common

Braden Scott gives a thumbs up as he pauses while practicing on the piano in Tomball, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019. Braden was diagnosed with the mysterious syndrome called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 2016 and was paralyzed almost completely. But since then he has recovered much of his muscle function. His parents believe a lot of it has to do with thousands of hours of physical therapy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A recent wave of cases of a mysterious paralyzing illness among children has waned. But U.S. health officials are accelerating their efforts to find a cause and a treatment.

In a medical journal article published Tuesday, some of the federal government’s top infectious disease scientists say the problem seems to be getting worse. They say additional, larger waves are likely.

Hundreds of U.S. families have already been affected. Children have lost the use of arms and legs and even the ability to swallow and breathe. Many continue to have trouble.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 228 Americans last year were confirmed to have the illness, called acute flaccid myelitis.