AG: Drug-Related Arrests on the Rise in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Drug-related arrested continue to rise in South Dakota.

In fact, State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says drug crimes have gone up almost 50 percent in the last six years. Drug arrests accounted for about 8,000 arrests in 2018. Meth and opioids are the biggest problems.

The treatment organization Face It Together in Sioux Falls says the increase in arrests is a combination of more vigilant police and unfortunately, more people using drugs. Experts say jail time doesn’t resolve the underlying issue that often causes people to start abusing drugs.

“Once again I would come back to, learning just how to deal with life. And be accountable and responsible is hard for a lot of people, they’re still not dealing with the pain inside of them,” says Addiction Management Coach Terri Brown.

Brown believes arrests and the number of people using can both go down with more education and less stigma towards addiction.