Augie Dominates in Double Header Against SMSU

Augie defeat SMSU 7-1 and 15-5

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Augustana Vikings had a dominating performance against Southern Minnesota State in their double header.

Vikings capitalized on SMSU’s mistakes in the first inning and didn’t look back as they won the first game 7-1.

Then in the second in the sixth and seventh inning they scored 13 runs combined to defeat SMSU 15-5.