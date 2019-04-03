Collegiate Football Coming Back To Yankton

Mount Marty announced their athletic department will have a football team

YANKTON, SD— Football is coming back to Yankton, for the first time since Yankton college closed in 1984.

Mount Marty announced today that they will be adding a football team to their athletic department.

The lancers will be calling Crane-Youngworth field their home. They expect to play their first GPAC game in the early fall of 2022.

They estimate that about 100 students will be brought in to fill the football roster.

The new football team will also coincide with the building of the new Mount Marty college fieldhouse, which is expected to start being built this spring.