First Ever Great Plains Cheese & Ice Cream Festival Coming to Renner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you like ice cream or cheese, then you may want to check out a new event happening this summer.

Strawbale Winery announced they will be holding the first ever Great Plains Cheese and Ice Cream Festival. The festival will be held during National Dairy Month on June 15 in Renner. The event will showcase local cheese and ice cream vendors.

The festival is a family friendly event featuring live music and a play area for kids. Proceeds will go to the Family Visitation Center, a non-profit that helps children who have unstable home environments.

“You know my wife and me, we do charitable events and they always involve kids and we think this is one is very important for the community,” says Strawbale Winery Owner Don South.

Strawbale Winery is still looking for more ice cream and cheese vendors, big or small, interested in participating in the festival.