Former SDSU Players Felt At Home During Their Pro Day

SDSU Players Taryn Christion and Sepesitiano Pupungatoa were at home in Pro Day

BROOKINGS, SD— South Dakota State held their Pro Day last Friday and over 20 NFL scouts were in attendance.

It was not just SDSU athletes participating: USD, Black Hills state, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, University of Sioux Falls and Dakota State were also working out.

Pro Day is seen as the biggest job interview for these players.

But for the SDSU players it had to feel good to at least be at home.

“I spent five years up here. I was working out in Cali training for this,” said Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, ex-SDSU O-lineman.”But, coming back is just a brand new feel, I mean it’s just like coming home.”

“I think you know being at home, I practiced in the indoor here for four years, so you know I’m used to it,” said Taryn Christion, ex-SDSU Quarterback. “I’m used to the building, the lights; all those little things will make a difference somehow some way, even if you don’t really notice it.”

Christion really impressed everyone in the arena with his ability to make all the NFL throws that a quarterback will need to make.

The NFL draft will start on April 25, but for many of these players this pro day was a chance to show that they belong someone’s mini-camp and training camp.