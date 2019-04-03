Nebraska Introduces New Head Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg Introduced at Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE—Well it didn’t take long for Nebraska to find their new head basketball coach after parting way with Tim Miles

Fred Hoiberg was introduced in Lincoln today.

At Nebraska he sees an opportunity to take the program to the next level.

“It just such a unbelievable atmosphere here,” said Hoiberg. “I think Tim Miles deserves a lot of credit for bringing excitement to this program. Now it’s our job to build on that and hopefully become a consistent winner.”

Hoiberg was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls for twenty-four games this season but was dismissed in December.

Before the Bulls he was the head coach at Iowa State.