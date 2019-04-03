O’Gorman Alum Signs with Patriots

Cederick Lang signs with Patriots
Brandon Green
MINNEAPOLIS, MN–Former O’Gorman football player Cederick Lang signed a contract with the New England patriots today.

Lang was actually a former basketball star in high school at O’Gorman

He played basketball at the University of El Paso for four years before turning back to the gridiron.

6-foot-7, 300 pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the giants. His latest spot was playing for the Vikings practice squad.

Then in 2018 a lower leg injury robbed him of his third season.

Now he will be competing for practice snaps behind patriots Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.

