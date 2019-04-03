Out and About with Kali: Week of April 1

It’s April, it’s warming up and it’s time to get back out there and explore all the region has to offer if you’ve spent the last five months in a mild form of hibernation! The Event Company’s Kali Trautman was back in again on Monday with some of the more notable events happening this week! Check out the details in the video and links below!

Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 – Holiday Arts Spring Craft Show, Mitchell

9:00 AM

The Masonic Hall

With the spring season on the way, it’s time to for some spring shopping! Head to Mitchell and The Masonic Hall for a spring craft show. Visit with local vendors and crafters to shop some of their handmade products. The show runs from 9:00AM – 5:00PM on both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, April 6 – Chilly Cheeks Race, Sioux Falls

7:00 AM

Riverdale Park

$40-$50

Even if it’s still a little chilly out – who says you can’t run? Join the Chilly Cheeks Race for a great run on the trails – with chili and sweets to follow. All proceeds from the race will be given to Project SOS and to provide school supplies to kids. There will be a 10 mile, 5 mile and 5k run available.

Saturday, April 6 – Free Family Showing of Hop, Watertown

10:00 AM

Odyssey Grand 8 Theatre

FREE

Get in the Easter spirit with this free family showing of Hop! Bring the family to enjoy this fun tale of E.B. and his story of succeeding his father as the Easter Bunny. Bring your blanket for their reclining chairs and don’t forget the popcorn!

Saturday, April 6 – SD Beard Clash: Doggie Style, Sioux Falls

3:00 PM

Remedy Brewing Company

$10

Falls Facial Hair Foundation is excited to be teaming up with Remedy Brewing to bring you the first SD Beard Clash: Doggie Style. You may or may not have heard of the SD Beard Clash, our organization’s annual beard competition, well this event is to showcase our favorite furry four legged companions. We will have four classes to compete in including dog and owner look a like, best groomed, wildest, and freestyle. All proceeds to benefit the Almost Home Canine Rescue. Be sure to follow this page for more information because you won’t want to miss this.

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 – Wizard of Oz on Ice, Brookings

Larson Ice Center

$7-$9

The Brookings Figure Skating Club invites EVERYONE to the highlight of our season—our annual Ice show! We’re excited to present “Wizard of Oz on Ice” this year! Performances will be held at 7pm on Saturday, April 6th and at 2pm on Sunday, April 7th. The annual Ice Show is the culmination of the Brookings Figure Skating Club’s season. This year’s show boasts 44 club members telling the story of Wizard of Oz through the grace and beauty figure skating, along with plenty of humor sprinkled in. The show will feature group ensembles with boys and girls as young as 4 years old, as well as solo spotlights featuring this year’s two high school seniors.