SkyWest Launches New United Express Jet Service in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown’s skies are open for business once again.

Flights are returning to the Watertown Regional Airport. Today, SkyWest launched a new United Express jet service to connect Watertown passengers to United’s hub in Denver, Colorado.

They celebrated their inaugural flight earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

SkyWest is also launching flights from Denver to Pierre.