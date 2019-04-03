The Dauminator Named AP All-American Honorable Mention

South Dakota States' Mike Daum was named a AP All-American Honorable Mention

BROOKINGS, SD— Add another one to the long list for South Dakota States’ Mike Daum.

Last week he was named to the NABC All-American team 3rd team and yesterday he was named to an honorable mention to the AP All-American team.

This is the third time that the Dauminator was named to the AP All-American third team.

Daum aside from all the accolades he will be remembered as one of the most prolific college scores ever with 3, 067 total points in his career.