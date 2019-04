Twins Now 2-0 Against Royals

Twins defeated the Royals 7-6

KANSAS CITY, KS— The Twins are now the number seed in the AL Central division with a close 7-6 win over Kansas City.

They defeated Kansas City yesterday 5-4 need an extra inning to do so.

Today they just needed the regular nine inning, but it sure did have it drama.

With the game tied in the top of ninth at 6-6, Twins looked to Eddie Rosario who hits a single to right field which allowed Bryon Buxton to score the game winning run.