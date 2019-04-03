Two Skyforce Rookie Make All-NBA G League Honors
SIOUX FALLS, SD— Two Skyforce rookies were recognized today for their fantastic seasons.
Two-way players Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten were named to All-NBA G League teams and the G League All Rookies team.
Maten made All-NBA G League second team, while Robinson made the second team.
Maten started in thirty games this season averaging 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.
He also earned All-NBA G League Player of the month for December.
He played his college basketball at Georgia where in his senior year he was SEC player of the year.
Robinson started in thirty-three games for the Skyforce this past season averaging 21.4 pts and 3 assist.
He had a stretch this season where he made at least five three’s in eight straight games.
Set a Sioux Falls franchise record with 157 made three’s in a single season.
Both are on the Miami Heat active roster.