Two Skyforce Rookie Make All-NBA G League Honors

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Two Skyforce rookies were recognized today for their fantastic seasons.

Two-way players Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten were named to All-NBA G League teams and the G League All Rookies team.

Maten made All-NBA G League second team, while Robinson made the second team.

Maten started in thirty games this season averaging 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.

He also earned All-NBA G League Player of the month for December.

He played his college basketball at Georgia where in his senior year he was SEC player of the year.

Robinson started in thirty-three games for the Skyforce this past season averaging 21.4 pts and 3 assist.

He had a stretch this season where he made at least five three’s in eight straight games.

Set a Sioux Falls franchise record with 157 made three’s in a single season.

Both are on the Miami Heat active roster.