USF Softball Scores 27 Combined Runs in Double Header

USF defeated Wayne State 13-3 and 14-4

SIOUX FALLS, SD– University of Sioux Falls had two dominating performances against Wayne State this afternoon.

In the first game of the double header, USF wasted no time scoring. They scored four goals in the first inning and did not look back as they won 13-3.

Then in the second, they waited until the third inning to start their scoring tear again. They scored six runs in the third inning and they won 14-4.

Getting back to one game under .500 on the season.

The Cougars will face Upper Iowa on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.