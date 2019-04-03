“Wildest Auction in Midwest ” Planned for McCrossan Event

If you were in need of a safe space to heal, ensure a roof over your head, or find the care necessary to grow into a productive young adult, would you know where to turn?

McCrossan Boys Ranch outside of Sioux Falls has been that resource for young men nationwide for more than 60 years. The private non-profit organization reaches out to boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives and provides them living examples of the life the boys are striving for. One-on-one counseling as well as specialized educational services is additionally part of the experience.

As you can imagine, it takes resources to make all of this happen. Ranch staff are asking if you wouldn’t consider taking part in one of their annual signature fundraisers, this Thursday night.