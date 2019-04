2018-19 Winter Sports Plays Of The Year

Some Of The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Winter Season!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though it certainly was a long and hard winter there were plenty of unforgettable moments, buzzer beaters, and drama to heat up gyms and arenas across the region. Tonight we take a look back and salute some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the nights of the 2018-19 winter sports season!