911 Call of 4 Slain in North Dakota Not Released

Courtesy: KVRR

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) – Police have declined to release details of a 911 call that alerted authorities to the killings of four people at a North Dakota business.

The bodies of an owner and three employees were found early Monday at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, just outside Bismarck. Police haven’t said how they were killed or suggested a possible motive. They said they haven’t identified any suspects.

The Associated Press requested audio and a transcript of the 911 call, but police denied the request Thursday, citing a provision of the state’s open records law that allows authorities to withhold such information during an active investigation.

Police did confirm that a Wednesday search in a field about half a mile from the business was related to the investigation. They also created a 24-hour public tip phone line.