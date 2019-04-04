Bill Would Improve Tribal Veterans’ Access to Health Care

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) have reintroduced the Tribal Veterans Health Care Enhancement Act.

Thune, in a press release, stated the legislation would improve tribal veterans’ access to health care by allowing Indian Health Services (IHS) to cover copay costs for tribal veterans who are referred by IHS to the Veterans Health Administration (VA) for services that are unavailable at IHS facilities. Currently, referrals often require a copay that is the responsibility of the veteran.

“This legislation is a step forward in improving coordination between the IHS and VA, something that is necessary for these agencies to deliver the kind of care our tribal veterans deserve,” said Thune, in a press release. “Veterans, especially tribal veterans who are eligible for care from two federal agencies, shouldn’t have to incur additional health care costs on referrals from one system to the other.”