Flood Waters Finally Receding

RENNER, DELL RAPIDS, S.D.- There were noticeable changes today driving through the Renner, and Dell Rapids areas. Water levels have been dropping over the last week along the Big Sioux River and other creeks.

It is just about time for cities like these to start coming up with a cleanup plan. The stretch of 258th street through Renner was still closed to thru traffic today. Water has gone down enough that residents along this stretch of road can return home.

Most homes still have standing water around them, along with their protective sandbags. Silver Creek left a little bit of debris around on the road. Especially, in front of the barrier wall protecting the Renner Fire Department.

Dell Rapids was another area hit hard by the flooding. Their flooding came at the rising hands of the Big Sioux River. The baseball fields and the park off of Jasper Street are now visible. Cleanup however cannot begin just yet, but the process has begun.

“We really need to wait till that dries out, till we can go in there and fix up our ball fields and fix fencing that was broken. And we’re kind of in that damage assessment phase right now”, said Justin Weiland, Administrator for the City of Dell Rapids.

He says that volunteers are needed, as Dell Rapids would only have 6 people to work the cleanup without them. Weiland is asking that if anyone wants to volunteer that they can call the 211 hotline.

Weiland also said that after all of this is finished, there is one thing Dell Rapids residents just can’t wait for. “The grass to green up and to be watching baseball games in the park”.

He continued with why he isn’t worried about the community coming forward to help out, “We’re pretty resilient, we live along the Big Sioux River we understand the realities of that. The folks that were affected, have been through the drill, they understand where they live”.

Weiland is hoping that with dry weather, they can begin to repair damages to the parks and fields in about 2 weeks.