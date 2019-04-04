Forget Kibbles: U.S. Sales of Fresh Pet Food are Soaring

In this Feb. 21, 2019, photo, Joe and Deb Colgan sit with their German shepherds Gracie, on the floor, and Takaani, on the couch, in their home in Oconomowoc, Wis. The Colgans started feeding their two previous dogs raw meat seven years ago and continued with Gracie and Takaani because they say they have less health problems and cleaner teeth. U.S. pet owners are increasingly feeding raw, freeze dried or lightly cooked meat and vegetables to their dogs and cats. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

DETROIT – Kibbles for Fido? Nope. These days he’s getting diced chicken with sweet potatoes and spinach.

U.S. pet owners are increasingly feeding fresh food to their dogs and cats. Some order pre-proportioned meals of meat and vegetables or frozen raw meat online. Others find them in refrigerators at big retailers like Walmart.

Later this spring, Petco and its partner, California-based JustFoodForDogs, will open a kitchen at its flagship store in New York where it expects to make 2,000 pounds of fresh pet food every day.

Proponents say fresh foods preserve nutrients better than canned or dried ones, mimic ancestral diets and improve pets’ health.

But some veterinarians question the trend. They say established pet food companies like 51-year-old Royal Canin are backed by decades of research, while the verdict is still out on fresh food.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says raw pet food has a high risk of bacterial contamination. The agency is also investigating a link between grain-free diets that contain peas, lentils and potatoes and elevated levels of heart disease in dogs.