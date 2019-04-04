Mike Daum Competes At Three-Point Shootout At Final Four

SDSU Senior At Target Center For Final Four WEek

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Mike Daum represented South Dakota State at the 31st annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Minneapolis’ Target Center on Thursday night, scoring 14 points to finish in a three-way tie for fifth in the competition.

Daum tallied 14 total points in the event, hitting 12 3-pointers (including a pair of money balls). Tabbed as one of the top eight 3-point shooting seniors in college basketball this season, he is the first Jackrabbit to compete in the college 3-point championship. Loyola’s Clayton Custer won the men’s event.

“It was an honor to be a part of this event and represent Jackrabbit nation again,” Daum said. “I’m so thankful for their support, and for all the fans who came out to Target Center. It’s been a really fun past few days getting to know all of these competitors and hang out with some of the best shooters in the game.”

One of the most decorated players in Division I history, Daum became the 10th player ever to enter the 1,000-point club on Feb. 23, 2019; he ended his career seventh all-time with 3,067 points. Among his many accolades: three-time Summit League Player of the Year, 2018-19 USBWA Third-Team All-American, three-time AP Honorable Mention All-American and first-ever Summit League player to be named a consensus All-American.