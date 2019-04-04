Regents Approve Tuition & Fee Rates for 2019-20

Tuition and mandatory fees for the upcoming academic year have just been approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents. The average cost increase is expected to be an increase of $300.27 per year, or 3.4 percent.

“Tuition setting is always a balancing act, and this adjustment to tuition and mandatory fees attempts to keep cost to our students as low as possible,” Regents President Kevin V. Schieffer said in a press release.

The reason for the increase, Schieffer says, are the ongoing increases in fixed costs, such as salaries and benefits. This year, the legislature adopted a 2.5 percent salary policy for all employees, while the employer-paid health care benefit cost increased by $1,601 for each employee. The state covers less than half of this salary and benefit package for employees in the public university system, so tuition, fees, and student charges must be raised internally to cover the remainder of that obligation.

Additionally, South Dakota State University requested and was granted a $2.70 per credit hour tuition increase for all on-campus credits to support student activities.

On average, an in-state undergraduate student taking 30 credit hours next year will pay $9,250.82 for tuition and mandatory fees. These new rates are effective for the 2019-20 academic year that begins this summer.