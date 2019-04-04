SDSU & Dakota State Finalize 2019 Football Schedules

Both Teams Kickoff On Thursday, August 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though the kickoff of the 2019 college season is a little over four months and, hopefully, a nice warm summer away, pigskin is starting be on the minds of many with spring football underway and several local schools putting the finishing touches on their schedules.

South Dakota State in the FCS and Dakota State in the NAIA finalized their schedules for 2019 today.

The highlight of the Trojans schedule is their annual rivalry game with Dakota Wesleyan which, for the third straight year, will kickoff the season on a Thursday night. The Trojans hosting the Tigers on August 29th at 7 PM.

That same night the Jackrabbits will be in Minneapolis opening against the University of Minnesota. The following week they’ll play their home opener on September 7th against Long Island University, a school which is transitioning up to the FCS from Division Two.

