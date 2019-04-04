SDSU Signs Former JUCO & UND Guard Trey Buchanan

First Signing For New Coach Eric Henderson

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson announced Thursday the addition of Tray Buchanan for the 2019-20 season. Buchanan, who spent last year at Des Moines Arena Community College, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are super excited for Tray to join the Jackrabbit family,” Henderson said. “His ability to score within a selfless manner is what we are all about. Jacks fans will love the energy and passion he plays with on both ends of the floor.”

Buchanan earned NJCAA All-Region XI First Team honors for the 2018-19 campaign, leading DMACC with 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46 percent from the field with 77 3-pointers. The 6-2 guard led the Bears with 73 steals and buried 82 percent of his free throw attempts (165-of-202). His team reached the semifinals of the NJCAA Region Tournament.

Prior to DMACC, Buchanan attended North Dakota and appeared in 31 games as a true freshman. He averaged 4.7 points per contest for the Fighting Hawks and had six double-figure scoring games, including a career-best 19 at Montana State. Buchanan added 21 assists and 26 rebounds in a reserve role, playing 12 minutes per contest.

A 2017 graduate of United Township in East Moline, Illinois, Buchanan capped his high school career by earning Illinois Class 4A All-State second team honors from the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. The Western Big Six Conference Player of the Year averaged 20.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a senior, and graduated with 1,208 career points. Buchanan averaged just shy of 20 points per game as a junior to earn AP All-State First Team honors, helping his team to a sectional title.

