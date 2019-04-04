Senator Rounds Meets with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA- Senator Mike Rounds is worried about more flooding along the Missouri River. That’s why he plans to keep the lines of communication open with the Army Corps of Engineers. He met with officials Wednesday.

The Army Corps of Engineers manages dams along the river. When Rounds was governor back in 2011, flooding from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton affected many nearby communities, including Larson’s Landing RV Park.

“It was a mess from all the silt that came in and all our utilities and stuff were all ruined. We had to redo everything,” said Douglas Larson, owner of Larson’s Landing RV Park.

It took years for Douglas and his wife, Linda to recover from the flood.

“Quite an emotional and costly thing,” said Douglas.

He’s just hoping history won’t repeat itself. So what went wrong? According to Senator Rounds: “All of a sudden you go from record low releases on the 5th of May to record high releases at the end of the month. That’s not acceptable.”

It’s something he wants to avoid this time around.

“Our message to the Corps has been that the best chance to minimize flooding along the entire river system is to increase flow out of Gavins Point Dam as soon as possible,” said Senator Rounds.

He says a moderate increase should minimize damage now that water levels have gone down.

“And allow us to start draining water out of the upper mainstem dams that hold most of the water back during the spring and that would make additional room for snow melt coming out of the mountains and any rain event in the coming months,” said Senator Rounds.

Rounds says he’ll continue to keep a close eye on how the Missouri River is being managed.