Sioux Falls Teen in Custody Following Shootings, Pursuit and Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a Sioux Falls teen could possibly face multiple charges after he crashed a stolen car following reports of multiple shootings and a small police pursuit.

Police say they received reports of gunshots near the 11oo block of North Cleveland Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Thursday. While responding a man flagged down an officer and reported that his blue 2014 Dodge Avenger had been stolen.

Police say they received another report of a shooting near the 1500 block of East 5th Street shortly following the first. Witnesses described a vehicle leaving the scene matching the description of the stolen Dodge Avenger.

Police later found the stolen vehicle near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue and followed it before a short pursuit began. The suspect fled on foot after hitting a pole and crashing the stolen vehicle. Police found the 18-year-old suspect hiding in a shed nearby.

Police say the 18-year-old hasn’t been officially charged but could possibly face possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated eluding charges. Police found a gun in the vehicle and are still investigating if the 18-year-old is connected to the shootings.

The 18-year-old is still in police custody.