Van Recovered From James River, 1 Man Dead

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died after a minivan crashed into a river near Mitchell.

The patrol says the van was headed east on 250th Avenue, veered into a ditch, smashed through a barbed-wire fence and landed in the James River. Authorities recovered the vehicle from the river Wednesday and found the body of a 28-year-old man along the west shore. Investigators are still trying to determine when the actual crash occurred.

The patrol says the search continues for more possible occupants of the van.