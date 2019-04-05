Beauty of National Parks Then and Now Showcased in New Book

South Dakota photographer Paul Horsted on tour with his most recent work

Paul Horsted is passionate about both history and photography. And he’s truly created a unique niche for himself in both our region and across the nation with his work, seeking out the precise locations other historic photos have been taken, and recreating the scene from then, to now.

In his 40 years as a photographer, he’s worked in newsrooms, shot features, sports, weddings, wildlife and more. It’s these historic photos, however, that speak to his soul. He hopes they speak to yours as well.

Horsted is touring eastern South Dakota Sunday, April 7 through Tuesday, April 9. His presentations are free and after he talks with guests, he offers a book signing. Horsted will be in Sioux Falls: Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. at the Outdoor Campus, 4500 S. Oxbow Avenue.

Vermillion: Monday, April 8, 7 p.m. at the Vermillion Public Library, 18 Church St.

Yankton: Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m. at Marian Auditorium on the campus of Mount Marty College.