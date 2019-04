BORDER BATTLE BASEBALL-Lincoln Wins While Weather Stops Brandon Valley

South Dakota-North Dakota Prep Baseball Weekend

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. — Prep baseball teams from North Dakota and South Dakota converge on Sioux Falls this week for the Border Battle. Click on the video viewer to see Friday night’s action featuring Lincoln’s 9-4 win over West Fargo and Brandon Valley’s weather shortened game against Sheyenne!