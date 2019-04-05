Feeding South Dakota In Desperate Need of Canned Goods

Help Feeding South Dakota by donating canned goods

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Feeding South Dakota is in crisis right now.

“We have found ourselves a little short on food in our food pantry,” said Matt Gassen, CEO Feeding South Dakota.

Helping so many people is a sword edge for the organization. Even with monetary donations like they received yesterday from PBR.

Feed South Dakota still needs help.

“It would literally take tons of canned goods to get to back to a place where we are really really comfortable, just because of the amount of the demand that we are receiving for food assistance,” said Gassen.

All contributions that the organization receives are great one, but it is the canned goods that are the most desirable.

“As opposed to perishable products that don’t have that long of a shelf life; they’re more expensive and harder for us to acquire. So, canned goods have always been our go-to kind of product. Whether that’s vegetables, canned fruits or canned meats,” said Gassen.

You can give canned goods directly to Feeding South Dakota by going to one of their headquarters or even give without leaving your home because of the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

“That has historical always been big drive for us, where the letter carriers are picking up individual donations from mailboxes,” said Gassen.

That event will be going on nationwide on May 11… all you have to do is leave non-perishable food where you pick up your mail.