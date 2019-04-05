Former Coyote Matt Mooney Soaking In Final Four Experience With Texas Tech

Mooney's Red Raiders Play Michigan State Tomorrow At 7:49 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Matt Mooney once told his former South Dakota coach Craig Smith that he didn’t think he’d be able to live with himself if he never got to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The former Coyote has certainly made the most of his chance at Texas Tech, and tomorrow will play in the Final Four.

Mooney averaged 11 points a game this season and scored 17 in the Red Raiders regional semifinal win over Gonzaga. It’s the end of a long and winding road for Mooney who started his career at Air Force before transferring and spending three years in Vermillion.

And he’s more than happy to follow his current coach, Chris Beard’s advice about soaking in the moment.