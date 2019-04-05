PBR Tour Set To Take Over The Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the fifth year, professional bull riders, and bulls, will take over the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The PBR Tour kicks off Friday. 35 of the best bull riders in the world will be competing against the best bulls in the world.

Riders say the competition is one thing, but the event as a whole is unlike any other. “How often does bull riding like this come to town? Once a year. So, you better take the opportunity. It’s three days of fun, tickets are on sale still. So, there’s plenty to go around,” said rider Jess Lockwood.

Tickets are still on sale, click here for more information.