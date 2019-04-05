Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour Announces Sioux Falls Date

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Pistol Annies to play the Premier Center October 12

Live Nation has announced a Sioux Falls tour date for the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour, featuring Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday morning announced tickets will go on sale April 12th at 10 a.m. for the October 12th performance.

Special guests the Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes are also scheduled to be a part of the night. Lambert will be bringing the B-Squad Dog Rescue along with, and the rescue will be featured at the entrance of the Premier Center before the show.