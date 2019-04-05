Scoreboard Friday, April 5th
Scores for Friday, April 5, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2019
NBA
Timberwolves 111, Miami 109
MLB
Philadelphia 10, Twins 4
USHL
Stampede 4, Youngstown 1
College Baseball
Omaha 12, SDSU 10
College Softball
Bemidji State 9, Northern State 5
Northern State 3, Bemidji State 2
Winona State 6, SMSU 0
Winona State 9, SMSU 1
Dordt 5, Hastings 0
Hastings 3, Dordt 0
H.S. Baseball
Lincoln 9, West Fargo 4
Madison 16, Sioux Valley 0
Fargo North 11, Watertown 2
Campbell County 10, Harrisburg 5
Shanley 11, Brandon Valley 8
Sheyenne 4, Roosevelt 2
RC Stevens 17, Huron 1
Mitchell 3, Brookings 1
Shanley 6, Watertown 0
Bon Homme/Scotland 5, Parker 0
Parkston 10, H/B/E/MV 0
Clark/Willow Lake 8, WWSC 5
H.S. Golf
Class B Classic At Mitchell
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Burke (284)
2. Deubrook (301)
3. Newell (309)
4. Chester (322)
5. Bridgewater/Emery (336)
-1. Taylee Indahl (Burke)-86
Boys’ Team Standings
1. James Valley Christian (258)
2. Bon Homme (259)
3. Parker (262)
4. Chester (267)
5. Platte-Geddes (268)
-T1. Carter Libis (BH) & Tryg Aanenson (Freeman)-84