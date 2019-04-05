Scoreboard Friday, April 5th

Scores for Friday, April 5, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2019
NBA
Timberwolves 111, Miami 109

MLB
Philadelphia 10, Twins 4

USHL
Stampede 4, Youngstown 1

College Baseball
Omaha 12, SDSU 10

College Softball
Bemidji State 9, Northern State 5

Northern State 3, Bemidji State 2

Winona State 6, SMSU 0

Winona State 9, SMSU 1

Dordt 5, Hastings 0

Hastings 3, Dordt 0

H.S. Baseball
Lincoln 9, West Fargo 4

Madison 16, Sioux Valley 0

Fargo North 11, Watertown 2

Campbell County 10, Harrisburg 5

Shanley 11, Brandon Valley 8

Sheyenne 4, Roosevelt 2

RC Stevens 17, Huron 1

Mitchell 3, Brookings 1

Shanley 6, Watertown 0

Bon Homme/Scotland 5, Parker 0

Parkston 10, H/B/E/MV 0

Clark/Willow Lake 8, WWSC 5

H.S. Golf
Class B Classic At Mitchell
Girls’ Team Standings
1.  Burke (284)

2.  Deubrook (301)

3.  Newell (309)

4.  Chester (322)

5.  Bridgewater/Emery (336)
-1.  Taylee Indahl (Burke)-86

Boys’ Team Standings
1.  James Valley Christian (258)

2.  Bon Homme (259)

3.  Parker (262)

4.  Chester (267)

5.  Platte-Geddes (268)
-T1.  Carter Libis (BH) & Tryg Aanenson (Freeman)-84

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like