SDSU’s Skyler Flatten Competes In 3-On-3 Championships At Final Four

Summit Team Loses To Colonial Athletic Association On Day 1

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit forward Skyler Flatten is representing the Summit League this weekend at the Dos Equis 3-On-3 Championships at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Winners of the event take home $100,000.

Unfortunately Flatten and his Summit team (consisting of Western Illinois’ Brandon Gilbeck, Omaha’s Zach Jackson & Fort Wayne’s Kason Harrell) struggled in their first game and fell 22-12 (first team to 21 wins in this format).