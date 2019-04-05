SDSU’s Skyler Flatten Competes In 3-On-3 Championships At Final Four

Summit Team Loses To Colonial Athletic Association On Day 1
Zach Borg,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN  —  Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit forward Skyler Flatten is representing the Summit League this weekend at the Dos Equis 3-On-3 Championships at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.  Winners of the event take home $100,000.

Unfortunately Flatten and his Summit team (consisting of Western Illinois’ Brandon Gilbeck, Omaha’s Zach Jackson & Fort Wayne’s Kason Harrell) struggled in their first game and fell 22-12 (first team to 21 wins in this format).

