Stampede Seeking Playoff Bye Heading Into Final Road Trip

Herd At Youngstown This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though the Sioux Falls Stampede have a playoff spot locked up there is still plenty to play for as the team heads to Youngstown for their final road trip of the regular season.

The Herd are currently tied with Waterloo for second in the USHL with four games left(each have 79 points). The significance of that is that the top two seeds in the Western Conference get byes into the semifinals, while the remaining four teams have to play best of three series.

That’s a big deal to the Stampede who own the second most home wins (21) in the USHL.

The Herd face the Phantoms tonight and tomorrow at 6 PM CST.