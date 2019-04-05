Volunteers Start to Clean Parks Around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s hard to believe that the City of Sioux Falls and the parks were underwater just less than a month ago. Now the city is picking themselves up and dusting off the parks after the historic flooding.

Volunteer groups are cleaning up 14 parks that were affected by the recent flooding. At Cherry Rock park off Cliff Avenue, volunteers raked leaves off baseball fields and cleaned dirt off of playgrounds. The Helpline Center says it’s great to see people taking pride in their city.

“It’s been really rewarding over the last several weeks to see the volunteers’ spirit in our community. I think what people see is even if they weren’t affected, it makes them feel great to be able to give to those that were. I think we all have a lot of pride in our city. Our parks are one of our gems of our whole community and people want to make them look better,” says Marketing Director of the Helpline Center Wendy Dooley.

Volunteers have been coming individually or in groups. A group from Costello Property Management decided to take the day to give back. Even though some of them weren’t directly affected by the flood, they felt the need to help their city.

“I think it just helps everything. Not only just for the people, but for the city but then for our environment and everything. We’ve had a lot of issues with the flooding and stuff. So it’s just a big help to clean everything else,” says Volunteer Tasha Gacke.

Even though it doesn’t seem like much, this “spring cleaning” will go a long way for the city and the people in it.

Dooley states, “People compliment our parks all the time that visit from out of town. So we’re really proud of them and we want to make them look a little better.”

Volunteers will continue to clean the parks Saturday morning starting at 9.