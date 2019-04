Augustana Sweeps Mankato

Viking Softball Wins 6-2 & 12-2 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana softball team continued their perfect start in NSIC play, sweeping a doubleheader from MSU-Mankato with 6-2 and 12-2 wins on Saturday afternoon at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Mankato but had to be moved due to field conditions and weather.

