Day 2 Of Park Cleanup Continues Throughout The City

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Several parks are still closed throughout Sioux Falls and more volunteers were able to get past the barricades to help cleanup parks affected by recent flooding. For the past 2 days, the Helpline Center has offered volunteer opportunities to help the city cleanup parks. People have been coming individually or in groups. The Sioux Falls Pickleball Club was one group cleaning Riverdale Park and getting their courts back in shape.

“Even though we have 250 or so members this park is open to the public. It’s not just the Sioux Falls Pickleball Club for their use it’s for everybody,” says President of the Sioux Falls Pickleball Club Larry Plucker.

Club members and other volunteers were sweeping away the flood water and giving the courts a power wash. Thankfully there was no significant damage, but the flood waters that covered the courts swept away the club’s equipment box.

Plucker explains, “The city is (actually) providing another box, so we’ll have to buy all the stuff that was in it. But other than that it’s pretty minimal problem that we’re addressing.”

Yankton Trail Park also opened their barricades to volunteers. Their main tasks were clearing branches and sticks off the trails and fields. A group of kayakers who are volunteering say it’s important to help the city after all the services they provide for them.

“We felt that this would be a good way to contribute since we use the services and we’re usually in the parks or on the rivers,” says Volunteer Tim Johnson.

Volunteers have unanimously agree that there is a sense of pride in the city coming together working towards the same goal. Parks are re-opening and will continue to do so after crews safely clean the area. Parks that are still closed include Cherry Rock, Legacy, and Spencer.