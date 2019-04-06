Flatten Sinks Game Winner Against Big 12 To Help Summit Split At 3-on-3 Championships

Beat Big 12 22-13, Lose To Conference USA 22-18

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Skyler Flatten hit the game winning shot for the Summit League in their 22-13 win over the Big 12 in the final game of pool competition at the 3-On-3 Championships at the Final Four in Minneapolis at the Mall of America.

Earlier in the day the Summit League team fell 21-18 to Conference USA, going 1-2 in pool play.

