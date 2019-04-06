James River Crash Victim Identified

Body & Van Found Near Mitchell
Tom Hanson,
Share This:

MITCHELL, S.D.- Authorities have identified a man who died after his van left a road and wound up in the James River near Mitchell.

The Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Abraham Ramos-Ramirez, of Huron, died after the vehicle entered the ditch, went through a barbed wire fence and into the river. His body was discovered Wednesday along the river’s west shore, about a quarter of a mile away from the van.

Ramos-Ramirez had been reported missing on March 30. The actual time and date of the crash are still under investigation.

The patrol says Ramos-Ramirez was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

5 Killed In South Dakota Reservation Crash
Police: 75 Accidents During Sioux Falls’ Fir...
Harrisburg Community Comes Together For Alcester C...
Names Released In Fatal One-Vehicle Crash Near Mit...

You Might Also Like